Northumberland-based creative agency strengthens team with four new appointments

A Blyth-based branding agency has strengthened its creative, technical and management teams with four new appointments.

Canny Creative, which will be celebrating its 10th business anniversary in November, has enjoyed notable success since its incorporation in 2015 – creating brands and digital solutions for clients across the globe.

These most recent appointments come as the 10-strong agency gears itself up for further expansion into the B2B market, with a strategic focus on clients within the tech, healthcare and recruitment sectors.

Having introduced content development as a standalone service for its clients back in 2020, Canny’s first key appointment has bolstered its team of in-house content creators.

From left, Maisie Stedman, Hayden O’Neill, Aidan Smith and Leanne Tweddle.

Using her expertise in SEO to generate high-performing digital content, Maisie Stedman will play a leading role on a number of client projects. The content strategist will also provide support to Canny’s design and development teams.

Aidan Smith has joined the team at Canny as brand designer. An award-winning graphic and web designer with experience of working with leading brands such as Lego and Stanley Black and Decker, he will bring valuable expertise to the table on a range of creative projects for Canny.

A graduate of Northumbria University with a First Class Honours degree in computer science, Hayden O’Neill has joined Canny’s in-house development team as a junior web developer.

Working alongside the wider team, Hayden will be leveraging his knowledge in WordPress, SASS, JS, and PHP to support dynamic website development projects on behalf of Canny’s international client base.

The fourth and final new face at Canny is Leanne Tweddle.

An experienced marketing and project manager with a wide range of skills spanning PR, brand development, content creation and account management, in her capacity as client delivery lead she will play an integral role in ensuring the smooth delivery of client projects – as well as helping to further develop and grow the Canny brand.

Tony Hardy, founder and director at Canny Creative, said: “It’s a really exciting time here at Canny and we’re delighted to welcome Maisie, Aidan, Hayden and Leanne to the team.

“We’ve reflected on our successes and our learning points and we’re now looking to the future with renewed focus and a strong team to help us to continue to deliver the highest quality creative outputs for our clients worldwide.”