Northumberland and The Alnwick Garden shine in North East England Tourism Awards

The county won 10 of the 15 categories, with The Alnwick Garden winning three gold awards.

Other gold winners from Northumberland were: Market Cross Guest House in Belford, Laverock Law Cottages & Glamping near Lowick, Beacon Hill Hideaways at Longhorsley, The Blackbird in Ponteland, St Oswald’s Farm in Wall, Vindomora Country Lodges at Ebchester and Kielder Observatory.

Held during English Tourism Week, the awards play a key role in celebrating and showcasing the range of quality tourism businesses that visitors to the North East encounter.

The Alnwick Garden.

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “Year after year, Northumberland sees fantastic results in the North East England Tourism Awards, and this year is no different.

"It’s fantastic to see our tourism businesses celebrated for their award-winning and outstanding services, particularly after the difficulties they, and the whole industry, have faced over the last two years.

“Tourism is extremely valuable in Northumberland, in 2019 the industry brought in £1.04 billion and employed over 13,000 people directly.

"That’s why it’s important that we commend the individuals who work hard to offer outstanding visitor experiences and I would like to congratulate all of those who were recognised in the awards.”

The awards were once again sponsored by Newcastle College and Bidfood. Students from both Newcastle College and Gateshead College also supported the evening with photography, videography and hospitality service. A raffle was also held on the night with money raised going towards the Blackfriars, Cook for Ukraine appeal.

Full list of Northumberland awards:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Gold- Vindomora Country Lodges

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Gold- Market Cross House

Highly Commended- Old Rectory Howick

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Gold- Beacon Hill Hideaways

Silver- Woodland Chase Glamping

Bronze- Vindomora Country Lodges

Highly Commended- Walkmill Campsite

Ethical, Response and Sustainable Tourism

Gold- Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping

Resilience and Innovation Award

Gold- The Alnwick Garden

Bronze- Langley Castle Hotel

Small Hotel of the Year

Silver- Langley Castle Hotel

Unsung Hero Award

Silver- John Nolan- Northside Surf School

Experience of the Year

Gold- The Alnwick Garden

Bronze- Ingram Valley Farm

New Tourism Business Award

Silver- Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods

Bronze- Woodland Chase Glamping

Pub of the Year

Gold- The Blackbird

Silver- The Feathers Inn

Bronze- The Bamburgh Castle Inn

Highly Commended- The Twice Brewed Inn

Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year

Gold- St Oswald's Farm

Silver- Breamish Valley Cottages

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold- Kielder Observatory

Bronze- Woodhorn Museum

Taste of North East England

Silver- The Feathers Inn

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold- The Alnwick Garden