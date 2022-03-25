Northumberland and The Alnwick Garden shine in North East England Tourism Awards
Northumberland claimed two-thirds of the titles on offer at the annual North East England Tourism Awards.
The county won 10 of the 15 categories, with The Alnwick Garden winning three gold awards.
Other gold winners from Northumberland were: Market Cross Guest House in Belford, Laverock Law Cottages & Glamping near Lowick, Beacon Hill Hideaways at Longhorsley, The Blackbird in Ponteland, St Oswald’s Farm in Wall, Vindomora Country Lodges at Ebchester and Kielder Observatory.
Held during English Tourism Week, the awards play a key role in celebrating and showcasing the range of quality tourism businesses that visitors to the North East encounter.
Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “Year after year, Northumberland sees fantastic results in the North East England Tourism Awards, and this year is no different.
"It’s fantastic to see our tourism businesses celebrated for their award-winning and outstanding services, particularly after the difficulties they, and the whole industry, have faced over the last two years.
“Tourism is extremely valuable in Northumberland, in 2019 the industry brought in £1.04 billion and employed over 13,000 people directly.
"That’s why it’s important that we commend the individuals who work hard to offer outstanding visitor experiences and I would like to congratulate all of those who were recognised in the awards.”
The awards were once again sponsored by Newcastle College and Bidfood. Students from both Newcastle College and Gateshead College also supported the evening with photography, videography and hospitality service. A raffle was also held on the night with money raised going towards the Blackfriars, Cook for Ukraine appeal.
Full list of Northumberland awards:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Gold- Vindomora Country Lodges
B&B and Guest House of the Year
Gold- Market Cross House
Highly Commended- Old Rectory Howick
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Gold- Beacon Hill Hideaways
Silver- Woodland Chase Glamping
Bronze- Vindomora Country Lodges
Highly Commended- Walkmill Campsite
Ethical, Response and Sustainable Tourism
Gold- Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping
Resilience and Innovation Award
Gold- The Alnwick Garden
Bronze- Langley Castle Hotel
Small Hotel of the Year
Silver- Langley Castle Hotel
Unsung Hero Award
Silver- John Nolan- Northside Surf School
Experience of the Year
Gold- The Alnwick Garden
Bronze- Ingram Valley Farm
New Tourism Business Award
Silver- Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods
Bronze- Woodland Chase Glamping
Pub of the Year
Gold- The Blackbird
Silver- The Feathers Inn
Bronze- The Bamburgh Castle Inn
Highly Commended- The Twice Brewed Inn
Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year
Gold- St Oswald's Farm
Silver- Breamish Valley Cottages
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold- Kielder Observatory
Bronze- Woodhorn Museum
Taste of North East England
Silver- The Feathers Inn
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold- The Alnwick Garden
Bronze- Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum