The revamp of the Northern Trust premises has created a semi-detached block of units.

Units 1A and 1B now provide a unit of 4,268 sq ft and 2,250 sq ft respectively which are available to let individually or combined to create a larger floor area of 6,518 sq ft.

Works to the building included demolition of low level office space and ad hoc extensions, along with removal of asbestos floor tiles.

Northern Trust has refurbished units on Rothbury Industrial Estate.

The wall cladding, perimeter glazing and flat roof were replaced with new insulated cladding and metal profile roof with rooflights.

There has been replacement of personnel doors, fire exit doors and electrically operated loading doors.

Work has also included the installation of a new electrical system including distribution boards and LED lighting, along with the creation of forecourt parking to the front of the unit.

The units form part Rothbury Industrial Estate, which offers 17,777 sq ft of workshop and warehouse accommodation, split into 11 units.

The estate is actively managed by Northern Trust’s in house managing agents, Whittle Jones

Louise Elliot, senior management surveyor at Whittle Jones North East, said: “Unit 1A and 1B offer a unique opportunity to expand or create a business in modern energy efficient premises in the heart of the Coquet Valley.