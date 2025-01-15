Northern Trust announce a £5m acquisition of Cramlington industrial estate
This £5m purchase takes Northern Trust’s total ownership in Cramlington to over nearly 300,000 square foot in 100 industrial units, strengthening their presence in the North East industrial market.
The South Nelson Industrial Estate offers a range of unit sizes and is home to a mix of businesses.
Tom Parkinson, director at Northern Trust, commented: "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of South Nelson Industrial Estate, which is a valuable addition to our portfolio.
"This strategic acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Cramlington but also enhances our ability to meet the growing demand for quality industrial space in the area.
"The location’s close proximity to Nelson Park Industrial Estate provides an excellent opportunity for us to further support local businesses with a wider range of flexible business space solutions.”
Barry Nelson, regional property director in the North East, added: “South Nelson Industrial Estate is a well-established industrial estate with excellent connectivity, making it an ideal addition to our portfolio.
"With the diversity in unit sizes, we can cater to a wide range of businesses looking for flexible space to meet their operational needs.
"We look forward to managing and developing relationships with the existing occupiers on the estate.”
Chris Donabie, partner at Naylors Gavin Black acted for Northern Trust on the acquisition. He said: “We identified that the industrial asset had potential to compliment Northern Trust’s nearby Nelson Park Industrial Estate and managed to secure it in an off-market deal.”
