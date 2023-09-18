Watch more videos on Shots!

The free session is open to all and takes place on Friday, October 6 at Ashington Workspace. It will feature CV writing and interview coaching, self-esteem building, and customer service advice.

The firm, which is the North East’s second-largest employer, will soon hire staff to run new services between Ashington and Newcastle on the Northumberland Line, who will be based out of an office next to Ashington station.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We are determined to build stronger links with the communities we serve, and we can do that by helping local people develop skills that give them an edge when looking for and applying for jobs.

The free workshop will be run by Northern and open to all. (Photo by Jonny Walton/Northern)

“The re-opening of the Northumberland Line, which brings with it six new or refurbished stations at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, and Northumberland Park, is a huge boost for the area and we want to give people that live nearby the best possible chance to be part of the workforce.”

The workshop will be the first the Northern has held in person, but follows the success of three previous online sessions.

Kerry added: “Our training modules are designed to give people in our communities transferable skills that are going to help build confidence and apply for opportunities either with Northern or other employers in the region.”