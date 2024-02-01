Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Rye, a bakery headquartered in Ouseburn, is on the rise with hopes to establish another outlet in North Shields’ Harbour Building and a larger production facility.

The business already supplies 25 wholesale customers but now needs a larger unit than its current Byker production site to cope with demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner, Robbie Livingston, says this is the next step for the business, especially now as it plans to supply further customers at the coast and Sunderland.

Northern Rye Bakery's existing shop in Newcastle. (Photo by LDRS)

The firm is now in the process of moving its production to a larger unit at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields.

In addition, plans have been submitted to North Tyneside Council for a trading counter for food at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate site where customers would be able to buy the firm’s own pastries and bread.

Robbie Livingston said: “Currently, we have a production unit in Byker and we have outgrown it and we are moving to a bigger unit to try and keep up with the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been looking to expand for three years but there have not been any industrial units, there was a shortage during the pandemic.”

Mr Livingston also predicts the move to a larger facility could generate around four or five jobs, possibly with more to follow as production gets underway.

Northern Rye started in Robbie’s home kitchen in 2017 after he graduated from a baking course at The School of Artisan Food. Robbie graduated in another sense in 2018 to first his baking unit at the i2 Byker Business Centre.