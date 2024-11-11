Northern property specialists support local rugby club

The Alnwick branch of leading Northern property firm, Bradley Hall, is supporting grassroots sport in the town by sponsoring the Alnwick Rugby first team tops for the current season.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Newcastle, has confirmed its sponsorship of the tops for the first team, who play in the Regional 1 North East league and are the most northerly Rugby Union club in English league rugby.

Initially formed in 1880 and reformed in 1960, the team are the current holders of three local cups and have over 400 playing members aged between 6 and 60.

Bradley Hall, which has offices on High Streets across the North East and Yorkshire, has been a presence in Alnwick since 2021 and is led by Director, Angus Todd, who hails from the town.

Alnwick Rugby Club

Angus commented on the sponsorship: “I am pleased that we are supporting the first team at Alnwick Rugby Club for their 2024/25 season.

“Sport is a key part of life in Alnwick and the rugby club has gone from strength to strength thanks to support from Bradley Hall and other local businesses.

“I look forward to attending matches this season and seeing our sponsored shirts in action.”

The firm has supported a range of charities, grassroots sports organisations and community groups since its beginnings over 35 years ago and has raised over £350,000 for charities with their annual Festive Fundraiser, which supports children’s charities across the region who receive no external funding.

The firm offers a full-service approach to property, supporting local developers, investors and homeowners across North Northumberland.

Bradley Hall’s Alnwick office specialises in commercial agency, valuation advice, residential properties and land sites for sale to developers. The team recently welcomed Mahir Mazhar to the branch as a Graduate Surveyor, expanding the branch’s offerings in the commercial property sector.

Holiday homes are a key part of the economy in the coastal villages in the area and the team prepare financial reports for potential holiday lets, providing buyers with forecasts on potential earnings.

From the firm’s head office in Newcastle, the business also offer surveys, valuations, mortgage advice, property management, planning and land and development acquisitions.

With offices in Alnwick, Durham, Sunderland, Newcastle, Morpeth, Gosforth, Tees Valley, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, the full-service property service supports clients across the North East and Yorkshire, as well as commercial clients across the UK.