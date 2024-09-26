Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Powergrid is supporting The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail.

The electricity distribution network operator is sponsoring the illumination of one of the most recognisable and iconic installations - the Oldest Tree.

The Oldest Tree has been at The Alnwick Garden since its inception and is one of the most recognised parts of The Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been hit by lightning twice which caused it to warp and regrow branches in a different way but it's still standing proud after nearly 300 years and impressing all who visit it.

The oldest tree at The Alnwick Garden.

Jodie Coe, director of people and change for Northern Powergrid, said: "Being part of such an iconic Christmas tradition like The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail makes us proud.

"Our teams are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and they work to grow and improve our network so we can safely power people’s lives whether it’s being able to pop a cuppa on when you get home from work, or helping people light up their festive season and enjoy the incredibly creative light installations at The Alnwick Garden.

"We can't wait to see what people think of the installation. Being part of the trail also means our teams can meet people from across our region, share free advice about being prepared for winter, help them get extra support through our free priority services if they or a family member needs it, and show how our £2.8bn investment plan helping light up their community and enable a greener future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren St Hilaire, senior partnerships manager for The Alnwick Garden, added: “We’re delighted to be supported by Northern Powergrid, and their kind sponsorship will allow us to continue our charitable mission of helping people in the community who need it most.

“Our stories are incredibly aligned, and the oldest tree is a fitting representation of Northern Powergrid’s resilience, history and dedication to the community.

“We can’t wait to launch the Winter Light Trail alongside their wonderful team in November.”

The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail runs from November 18 until December 31.

Visitors can get two for the price of one entry to the Winter Light Trail and Lilidorei over the period.

More details at https://www.alnwickgarden.com/