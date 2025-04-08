Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young professional from Whitley Bay got the opportunity to talk to ministers about his career at a parliamentary round table.

Last month, three young Northern Powergrid workers from the North East and Yorkshire made the trip down to London to discuss the future of the energy sector, including the future workforce.

Following the presentations, the MPs were keen to hear from the three young people, asking for their perspectives which turned into an impromptu question and answer session.

Being from different areas of the regions, with different backgrounds as to how their roles at Northern Powergrid came about, meant they could provide unique outlooks on the attitudes of young people towards work, education and skills.

Apprentices, Joseph, Thomas and Tom,

Tom, Thomas, and Joe made a compelling case for why apprenticeships are essential to closing the green skills gap and driving the green energy transition.

Thomas Chandler, 20 years old from Whitley Bay, is a Craft Apprentice and was asked by his manager if he’d be interested in the opportunity. He jumped at the chance to be able to provide real world insight as to what it’s like as an apprentice and his job prospects.

Dave Wilkins, Head of External Affairs at Northern Powergrid, said: “We wanted to outline our strategic priorities regarding network investment and deliverability—particularly in terms of skills—and highlight how we are supporting our region.

“The meeting saw a strong turnout from MPs and their teams, and we were also joined by Lord Blunkett who has been an advocate for skills and education throughout his political career.

“We had planned that after some brief presentations, the gathered MPs would have the opportunity to meet and chat with our apprentices and Tom.

“However, as is often the case, MPs deviated from the plan. They handed the mic to the three lads following our presentations, leading each to give an impromptu presentation of their own.

“They spoke about their courses, backgrounds, current work, and impressions of working at Northern Powergrid. It's fair to say that each one was excellent and truly stole the show!

“I want to commend the Tom, Thomas and Joseph for representing us and their respective areas of the business so brilliantly, showcasing the character and values that make me incredibly proud to be part of this team and organisation.”