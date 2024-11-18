Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland’s gas provider, Northern Gas Networks, is marking Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week by giving away 2,000 carbon monoxide alarms.

This comes off the back of new research which revealed that only 37% of northerners have a working CO alarm in their homes, 27% test their alarms regularly, and 40% understand the dangers of CO poisoning.

The giveaway has been launched to help protect people from the dangers of CO poisoning, which kills around 60 people and hospitalises 4,000 every year in the UK.

Eileen Brown, director of customer experience at Northern Gas Networks, said: “It’s worrying to see how many people still don’t have a CO alarm.

A carbon monoxide alarm as part of Northern Gas Networks giveaway.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning cases rise in the winter when we’re using our cookers, fires and boilers more, which is why we’re urging people to get learn about CO and claim a free alarm through our giveaway.”

Northern Gas are encouraging people to take two short online surveys from November 18, rewarding partakers with a free CO alarm.