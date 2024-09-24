Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnmouth railway station is getting new parcel delivery lockers.

They are due to be installed by the end of September following a deal between Northern and Quadient.

Parcel Pending by Quadient is a network of smart lockers used for deliveries from major carriers including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri and UPS.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our stations are at the heart of the communities they serve and as such they are the perfect base for other popular services that people require.

Parcel delivery lockers.

“Access to parcel delivery lockers at stations is something our customers have told us makes their life easier, as they combine travelling with collecting or dropping off their parcels.”

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, director of Lockers Automation Europe at Quadient, said: "With about 100 million passenger journeys made each year on Northern’s network, we are excited to bring the convenience of automated lockers to their customers and to expand the network for our carrier and retail partners.”