News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

North Tyneside digital marketing firm ROAR helps Great North Air Ambulance Service improve online fundraising

A North Tyneside digital marketing firm is helping Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) reach a larger online audience with its fundraising efforts.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

ROAR Digital Marketing helped GNAAS migrate to the latest Google analytics platform free of charge and is providing the charity with access to its search engine optimisation tools at a discounted rate.

This will help the air ambulance service analyse who is using its website so it can create content directly appealing to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Knowles, the managing director of ROAR, said: “GNAAS is a life-saving charity which provides a vital service to thousands of people across the north each year and we want to show how valued its amazing team is by donating our expertise to assist their fundraising activities.

Members of the ROAR Digital Marketing team visiting Great North Air Ambulance Service HQ. (Photo by ROAR)Members of the ROAR Digital Marketing team visiting Great North Air Ambulance Service HQ. (Photo by ROAR)
Members of the ROAR Digital Marketing team visiting Great North Air Ambulance Service HQ. (Photo by ROAR)
Most Popular

“The charity relies on public donations and every penny it receives contributes to it continuing its outstanding work, so we are pleased we are able to put in place sophisticated analytics of its website and provide SEO expertise to allow the charity to really benefit from increased online visibility.

“This provision will elevate GNAAS’ data gathering and can steer the charity to the avenues it needs to target, and the more in-depth information it has on its web users will prove crucial to hitting the demographics it needs to as a way of building its support channels.”

Ashleigh Chapman, the head of income and engagement at GNAAS, added: “By working with the team at ROAR, we will be able to increase the online awareness and visibility of our charity and ultimately raise more funds, meaning the frontline team can respond to more people in need of our critical care.”

Related topics:North TynesideGoogle