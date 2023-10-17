North Tyneside digital marketing firm ROAR helps Great North Air Ambulance Service improve online fundraising
ROAR Digital Marketing helped GNAAS migrate to the latest Google analytics platform free of charge and is providing the charity with access to its search engine optimisation tools at a discounted rate.
This will help the air ambulance service analyse who is using its website so it can create content directly appealing to them.
Michael Knowles, the managing director of ROAR, said: “GNAAS is a life-saving charity which provides a vital service to thousands of people across the north each year and we want to show how valued its amazing team is by donating our expertise to assist their fundraising activities.
“The charity relies on public donations and every penny it receives contributes to it continuing its outstanding work, so we are pleased we are able to put in place sophisticated analytics of its website and provide SEO expertise to allow the charity to really benefit from increased online visibility.
“This provision will elevate GNAAS’ data gathering and can steer the charity to the avenues it needs to target, and the more in-depth information it has on its web users will prove crucial to hitting the demographics it needs to as a way of building its support channels.”
Ashleigh Chapman, the head of income and engagement at GNAAS, added: “By working with the team at ROAR, we will be able to increase the online awareness and visibility of our charity and ultimately raise more funds, meaning the frontline team can respond to more people in need of our critical care.”