North Tyneside Business Forum to once again organise business awards for the area, with nominations now open
The free to enter awards, in their 26th year, will be held in November and involve five categories: technology innovation, action on climate change, new business, heart of the business, and retail and service.
There will also be a Heart of the Community Award voted on by members of the public
Business Forum interim chairperson Michael James said: “These awards showcase North Tyneside as a hub of business prosperity, both within the North East region and beyond.
“It is a fabulous celebration that unites local businesses and fosters a spirit of can-do and growth.”
He added: “We are grateful to each of our sponsors for the support they have pledged to local businesses and innovation.
“Their dedication to nurturing growth and excellence within the North Tyneside community is truly commendable.”
Applications are being accepted online at northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk