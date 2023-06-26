Entrepreneur Michael James, of NE1 Web Design, takes up the role of interim chair. His background is boosting firms’ lead generation through professional web design and digital marketing.

Meanwhile, Namaste Taste of India boss Sangeeta Chopra takes up the role of interim vice chair, after a recent move to larger premises and an expansion of her shop’s range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these voluntary roles, the pair will be responsible for supporting businesses of all sizes in North Tyneside and contributing to the strategic direction of the organisation by advising and sharing their experience with fellow members.

Michael James and Sangeeta Chopra.

Michael said: “We have recently reshaped the format of the management team as both our chair and vice chair reached the end of their tenure after completing many years of sterling service.

“They will both be missed but this is an opportunity to move on by taking their legacy forward and putting our new ideas into action.”

Sangeeta added: "I am honoured to serve the business community as interim vice chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I eagerly look forward to collaborating with businesses, both large and small, and hope that my experience in retail and business can benefit others.”

Supported by North Tyneside Council, the North Tyneside Business Forum aims to foster a vibrant and prosperous business community within the borough.

Its support involves networking, events, and highlighting growth opportunities.