News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

North Tyneside Business Forum appoints new interim chair and vice chair

Two North Shields business owners have been appointed to key roles in North Tyneside Business Forum.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read

Entrepreneur Michael James, of NE1 Web Design, takes up the role of interim chair. His background is boosting firms’ lead generation through professional web design and digital marketing.

Meanwhile, Namaste Taste of India boss Sangeeta Chopra takes up the role of interim vice chair, after a recent move to larger premises and an expansion of her shop’s range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In these voluntary roles, the pair will be responsible for supporting businesses of all sizes in North Tyneside and contributing to the strategic direction of the organisation by advising and sharing their experience with fellow members.

Michael James and Sangeeta Chopra.Michael James and Sangeeta Chopra.
Michael James and Sangeeta Chopra.
Most Popular

Michael said: “We have recently reshaped the format of the management team as both our chair and vice chair reached the end of their tenure after completing many years of sterling service.

“They will both be missed but this is an opportunity to move on by taking their legacy forward and putting our new ideas into action.”

Sangeeta added: "I am honoured to serve the business community as interim vice chair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I eagerly look forward to collaborating with businesses, both large and small, and hope that my experience in retail and business can benefit others.”

Supported by North Tyneside Council, the North Tyneside Business Forum aims to foster a vibrant and prosperous business community within the borough.

Its support involves networking, events, and highlighting growth opportunities.

Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside.

Related topics:North Tyneside Business ForumNorth Tyneside