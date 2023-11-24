A former indoor market in North Shields town centre is being transformed into a creative hub called Harbour House.

Skye and Amy outside Harbour House.

The three-storey building on Little Bedford Street, previously North Shields Harbour indoor market and Kasbah furniture market, has been under construction for two years for redevelopment and restoration.

It’s due to open in 2024 and will offer offices and studios for independent businesses, as well as a wedding venue, brunch spot, restaurant, cocktail bar, coffee shop, bakery, florist, photo studio, interior store and holistic wellness centre.

North Shields couple Skye-Alexander Ferry and Amy-bosé Wilson are behind the scheme. They have a baby daughter Harbour, who the building is named after.

Skye and Amy are getting support from North Tyneside Council’s business teams and are members of the North Shields Cultural Quarter Stakeholders’ Group.

Skye said: “This is the first creative hub of its kind in the North East. We want to build a community here, where independent brands can work alongside each other in an inspiring setting.

“We are more than 60 percent full and would love for more tenants to get in touch and join us. We’re looking for a florist to operate from our frontage, and we have a few other spaces left for creative businesses.

“Northern Rye is confirmed as our artisan bakery operator which is exciting news, and we’ll soon be able to announce who will operate our restaurant and cocktail bar.

“We’d urge anyone who is interested to come and look around this incredible building, to see its architectural features and superb location, a minute’s walk from the new North Shields Transport Hub.

“There are breath taking views of the River Tyne and Fish Quay from our top floor event space, it really is something special.”

Skye and Amy have lived in North Shields for 15 years and have backgrounds in interior design, graphic design, fashion and property management.

Amy said: “We love North Shields, we are proud to be part of its cultural transformation. Harbour House is bringing creative independent businesses to the heart of the town, and it will bring visitors too.

“We want to make this a destination, where people can not only work and do business, but pick up a coffee, enjoy an amazing brunch, shop at the bakery, and look after their wellness with Mana Living.

“We’ve put a lot of time and care into making this fantastic building into a place that brings people together and provides everything our tenants need for a successful creative future in North Shields.”

Cllr Carl Johnson, North Tyneside Council Deputy Mayor, said: “The redevelopment of this former indoor market is great news for North Shields town centre.

“It’s a perfect fit with the new North Shields Cultural Quarter. We have ambitious plans for North Shields, with more opportunities for retail, a vibrant evening and weekend economy, smart public spaces and better links between the Fish Quay and the town centre.

“It’s fantastic to hear how the new Transport Hub and regeneration schemes in North Shields are attracting independent businesses to set up shop here, and inspiring confidence and investment from the team behind Harbour House.

“I’m delighted to see North Tyneside Council’s business teams providing support.”

For more information, visit https://www.harbourhousecollective.co.uk/