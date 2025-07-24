North Shields’ Ignite Gas Training expands to equip the next generation of plumbers with skills for a sustainable future.

Established in 2016 by Brett and Emma Garrick, the company has been at the forefront of providing high-quality training for the gas sector.

From newcomers to the industry to those looking to upskill or change careers, the company has supported individuals and organisations across the spectrum.

Now, in its second year, Ignite Gas Training has expanded its facilities in North Shields to include a state-of-the-art plumbing training centre.

Ignire Gas Training apprentices. (Photo: Angela Carrington)

This new centre is designed to meet the demand for skilled plumbers, not only for traditional plumbing but also for the installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems like heat pumps, solar thermal, and other high-tech heating systems.

Students will gain practical experience working with systems such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and advanced plumbing technologies found in modern domestic homes.

Brett Garrick said: “We’re moving beyond the traditional systems of the past. Now, plumbers need to work with more complex systems. Our training bays are equipped with the latest technology, so students can get real experience in systems like hybrid and air source heat pumps.

"This is what the industry needs now, and we’re proud to provide it.”

In response to the growing demand, Ignite Training has ramped up its intake of new apprentices. The centre recently signed up its largest cohort to date, with 40 apprentices currently undergoing training across various programmes, including green energy-focused routes like air source heat pumps.

Many of these apprentices are already working with leading local companies, including North Tyneside Council.

Bredd added: “We’ve been building and growing steadily, and we’re now seeing the benefits of our investment in the future of plumbing and renewable energy training. “We’ve got young learners eager to take on green energy challenges, and our collaborations with major local and national authorities and contractors are really helping us ensure that we’re providing the skills the industry needs.”

Emma Garrick said: “We’re excited to provide on-the-job training and mentorship to help nurture young talent. We will be looking at offering further apprenticeship opportunities within the company and further investing in the growth of the industry.”