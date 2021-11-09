Gary Matthews, managing director of Calibrate Energy, left, and Jack Smales, technical sales manager, second from right, who were presented the award by Bobby Davro.

This accolade comes just a few weeks after the north Northumberland based business won a gold award for technical innovation at the Royal Highland Show Awards and a second for best rural innovation at the Rural Business Awards regional finals.

These all recognised Calibrate’s success in installing commercial-scale ground source heat pumps (GSHP) to visionary businesses wanting to lower their carbon footprint and overhead costs for long term commercial and environmental sustainability.

One such project in the Borders provided a large-scale agricultural business with enough heat to dry 30,000 tonnes of grain through a massive 6.2MW GSHP, increasing productivity and thus profits, significantly.

To put the scale of this into perspective, the pump could heat a large part of a town the size of Alnwick.

Gary Matthews, managing director of Calibrate, based near Belford, said: “We were against some extremely big players in the industry, so it was a great pleasure to receive Installer of the Year at the ACR Awards, in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, who supply all our heat pumps.

"The evening was a true celebration and recognition of the future of the renewables heating industry as well an opportunity to address ways to achieve the 2050 carbon zero targets.

“In this time of sky-rocketing energy prices, as a progressive renewables provider, we are working with businesses to drive the carbon agenda forward through education and implementation of solutions that can really make a difference to bottom line performance and the environment.”

