North Green Skills Conference to be held in Newcastle
The North Green Skills conference organised by National World Events is being held at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 22.
Politicians, business leaders, academics and media representatives will discuss and debate the hurdles to be overcome and skills to be developed for the journey towards a net-zero economy.
Topics include: The green skills story so far; powering green skills; youth view; construction and retrofit; education, training and reskilling.
To book, please visit www.northgreenskills.co.uk and use the code GSN50 for 50% off the ticket price.
