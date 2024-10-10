North Green Skills Conference to be held in Newcastle

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 15:15 BST
The 2024 conference will be held in Newcastle.The 2024 conference will be held in Newcastle.
The 2024 conference will be held in Newcastle.
The North Green Skills conference organised by National World Events is being held at St James’ Park in Newcastle on October 22.

Politicians, business leaders, academics and media representatives will discuss and debate the hurdles to be overcome and skills to be developed for the journey towards a net-zero economy.

Topics include: The green skills story so far; powering green skills; youth view; construction and retrofit; education, training and reskilling.

To book, please visit www.northgreenskills.co.uk and use the code GSN50 for 50% off the ticket price.

Related topics:NewcastlePoliticians

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice