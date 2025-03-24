North East’s leading aesthetics clinic commended in national awards

One of the North East’s leading medical aesthetics clinics, Paragon Aesthetics has been commended for Best Clinic North England at the Aesthetics Awards 2025 on March 15.

Established by the highly respected Aesthetics Journal, the awards celebrate the very best in medical aesthetics, bringing together clinics, individual practitioners, manufacturers, suppliers and other aesthetic companies from across the UK and Ireland, striving to promote best practice, safety and efficacy in the industry.

The Newcastle-based clinic, which has made the final for the past four years running, specialises in regenerative, rejuvenation and skin-based treatments, offering a diverse range of market-leading products and devices all under one roof.

The team, who have over 30 years’ collective experience in the industry, is made up of dentist and clinic director, Dr Eleanor Reid, dentist and senior associate medical injector, Dr Chloe Aucott, nurse prescriber and associate medical injector, Annalise Cairns, dentist and associate medical injector for Leeds, Dr Rosanna Petch and treatment coordinator, Emma McComish.

Clinic director, Dr Eleanor Reid and patient.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Eleanor Reid, clinic director said: “To have been commended in the category for Best Clinic North England at the Aesthetics Awards in Grosvenor House, London is such an accomplishment for us.

“We were up against some of the most successful clinics in the North of England, so to be not only shortlisted, but have been commended in the final is a testament to our team and the work we create day in and day out to ensure our patients receive the best quality treatment. We have many exciting plans for 2025, and this was just the start of it!”

Shannon Kilgariff, editor and content manager of Aesthetics Journal, added: “We are absolutely delighted to recognise Paragon Aesthetics as commended in Best Clinic North England. At the Aesthetics Awards, we are proud to stand at the forefront of excellence, with our 100 industry-leading judges deciding which individuals, clinics and companies are shining brightest in the UK medical aesthetics specialty. Paragon Aesthetics is more than deserving of being commended for their valuable contributions to the sector.”