North East Workplace Culture Expert Shares How To Tackle Widespread Employee Disengagement In Light

90% of the British workforce is either disengaged or actively disengaged according to the latest Gallup ‘State of the Global Workplace’ report and this is having a direct effect on how North East businesses can perform, according to workplace culture expert Ivan Hollingsworth.

The report, carried out by global research house Gallup, found that employees in the UK are struggling, with 40% of people reporting daily stress, 27% experiencing daily sadness and under 50% saying that they are thriving in their everyday lives. Ivan Hollingsworth, founder and director of Centric Consultants is addressing the issue head-on in the region by working with leaders and teams to understand the root of the problem and put strategies in place to support North East businesses to reduce burnout, invest in staff retention, and increase performance.

Speaking on the opportunity for the North East to become leaders in performance and workplace culture, Ivan said, “Whether you are a business leader or a manager, this trend is something we really need to pay attention to. 90% of people are either ‘quiet quitting’ or actively looking for another job and with the job market in the North East being particularly buoyant, this is something that leaders have to be aware of. This is a problem across the UK and is a real opportunity for the North East businesses to rise to the challenge, increase investment in workplace culture, and compete on a national and international stage when it comes to attracting and retaining the best talent.

“When our people are in states of sadness, anger, or stress it is impossible for them to work collaboratively or in an innovative state of mind. Not only do we need people to think differently, we need to equip our teams with the right tools to work in a way that aligns with the performance goals that we have. This isn’t just about creating an environment that feels nice and focuses on the well-being of our people, it actually provides a platform for teams to be resilient, high-performing, and able to achieve those specific goals that will move the business forward. This isn’t just fluffy stuff, workplace wellbeing is an active contributor to increased performance, and North East businesses are missing a trick if they don’t invest now.”

Ivan Hollingsworth, founder and director of Centric Consultants

So, what can organisations do to address these issues?

1. Invest in training for managers and leaders

A high proportion of disengagement is attributable to the skills of managers and leaders. This isn’t a blame game, but it is important to recognise the impact that these individuals have on teams and culture. The Chartered Management Institute found that 82% of managers have received no training in how to lead or manage people beyond the basics. Consider your company’s values and vision and hire and promote people who align with those. Too often we promote people who are technically good at their jobs or are high-performing into roles where they are leaders of people, and there is a disconnect there. Sometimes the best leaders may not be your highest-performing individuals.

2. Consider skills that you need to develop in your management team

There are three attributes to look for in good managers and leaders, and all of these are trainable; a listener, a collaborator, and a coach. Listening is crucial in leadership, especially if we want to understand the needs of our diverse workforce. By truly listening, we can better understand the differences within the team and listen with an intent to understand and develop. Someone with a collaborator mindset will strip away some of the hierarchies that you will find in some organisations in favour of focusing on ways that people can work together, this is not about a ‘power over’ dynamic, rather a ‘power with’ approach. Finally, a great coach will ask challenging questions and takes people out of their comfort zone into an area where they feel empowered to rise to the challenge and meet organisational goals.

3. Go beyond the mindfulness app

When we are in a state of stress we are trapped in a fight, flight, or freeze response and our ability to collaborate and innovate is inhibited. Research from Oxford University shows that there is a direct correlation between businesses that take wellbeing and employee happiness seriously and increased profits, valuation, and how well they perform on the stock market. We need to do far more than a mindfulness app and a cheap gym membership, while these things are nice to have, we need to priortise well-being in and outside of work and make our efforts visible to employees. Ask questions with a more open mindset about what well-being looks like for them, start to take it beyond just physical health, and allow employees to shape that offering.

4. Focus on meaningful connection and trust

When we trust our teammates we are much more likely to be authentic, collaborate, and ask for help if we need it. Take the time regularly and consistently to check in with their people, not just about how they are at work but how they are more broadly in their lives. Focus on the whole person and you will begin to support people’s perception of where they are doing positive things and support them when they are struggling.

Centric Consultants is based in Newcastle upon Tyne and delivers workshops and bespoke training across the UK.