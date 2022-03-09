North East property boss backs scheme helping ex-offenders into work

Beverley Brooks, Founder-Director of The Recruitment Junction, Ian Baggett, Founder CEO of Adderstone Group. Lindsay Blackmore, Deputy Director at HMP Northumberland, and Stan Birtwhistle, Skilled Labourer at Adderstone Group.

He is one of the beneficiaries of a Ministry of Justice backed scheme being supported by Newcastle-based Adderstone Group and HMP Northumberland.

"If you've experienced being locked up in a cell, you don't have many bad days at work," said Stan, who has been recruited as a skilled labourer by the property developers.

“Adderstone gave me an opportunity where dozens of others turned me away. I won't let them down."

HMP Northumberland deputy director, Lindsay Blackmore, is a strong advocate of rehabilitation through employment.

Now, Ian Baggett, founder CEO of Adderstone Group, has agreed to chair the Acklington-based prison’s employment advisory board (EAB).

These link prisons with the business networks in their region, helping prison-leavers secure paid work and helping businesses grow their workforce.

Ian said: "Recruiting ex-offenders might not be a classic HR strategy but the evidence does stack up. Everyone needs a job and a purpose in life.

"Our day job is regenerating and enhancing built environments, so why wouldn't we do our bit to help safeguard communities too?

"It's unbelievably rewarding to watch someone thrive on the back of a second chance.

"I'd encourage employers across the region to get involved and not just out of social responsibility.

"The vast majority of ex-offenders are extremely loyal, productive and hardworking so it makes great business sense."

An initiative to boost the number of prisoners being released from resettlement prisons straight into paid work, EABs have a local employment strategy.

Prisons are supported by Regional Skills Partnerships to ensure the training they deliver meets the specific industry needs of local businesses.

And, recognising that when hiring people with convictions, employers might need guidance to manage risk and make informed decisions, there's an extensive support framework in place.

"Through initiatives like these, we can address skills shortages across the North East and contribute to a national reduction in reoffending," said Beverley Brooks, EAB member and founder of The Recruitment Junction, a specialist recruitment agency for people with prior convictions.