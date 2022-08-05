North East Process Industry Cluster strengthens membership offering with new appointments

As the largest process cluster in the UK representing over 300 companies, The North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) has welcomed Abigail Bell as innovation executive, Lesley Hawke as membership account manager and Dawn Musgrave as project manager for Supply Chain North East.

NEPIC is already helping its members tackle Net Zero, clean growth and carbon capture with its ongoing projects. The three new appointments further strengthen its focus on innovation, adding to their expertise in navigating key sectoral challenges.

Speaking on the new appointments, CEO, Philip Aldridge said: “As a recent Aerospace Engineering graduate from Teesside University, Abigail provides a fresh perspective in our innovation team, so we are looking forward to witnessing how her work mapping the Tees Valley process industries with spin off projects around clean growth will benefit our members.

L-R Lesley Hawke, Dawn Musgrave, Abigail Bell

“We are thrilled to welcome Lesley as membership account manager. Her knowledge of business support, developed from many years in the industry, has so far been a crucial asset to the membership team, successfully enhancing our membership journey from first point of contact.

“We are also pleased to be working with Dawn as she manages our involvement in the Supply Chain North East programme, whereby SMEs can benefit from 12 hours of free business support. Having previously managed several large projects, Dawn is a perfect fit for this role.”

NEPIC hopes the new additions will continue to add value to the service delivered to its members and continue its vision to ensure that there are investments, innovations and a network that have the potential to create jobs and opportunities long into the future.

Operations director, Joanne Fryett added: “We are champions of innovation and have recruited the best individuals for these roles to ensure it’s our members who will benefit most.