An offshore wind engineering company has opened a new facility in Blyth creating 33 skilled jobs.

Riding Mill firm, Osbit’s new Assembly and Service Facility represents a substantial investment in the North East’s clean energy economy.

Located at the Port of Blyth’s Wimbourne Quay, the facility boasts a build and test space four times larger than Osbit’s previous site, provides access to multiple heavy lift quays, and can accommodate four times as many skilled workers.

This expansion has already doubled the number of permanent positions at their assembly facility and enhances Osbit’s capabilities in delivering offshore equipment in line with industry demand.

Osbit Port of Blyth facility.

The construction of this new facility was made possible by a grant from the Business Growth Fund which is funded by the North East Combined Authority, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council, and Sunderland City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The project included the conversion of one of the Port’s warehouses at their Bates Clean Energy Terminal into a state-of-the-art engineering workshop for Osbit, and the addition of new offices and overhead cranes.

Now fully operational, the facility has already contributed to the delivery of first-of- kind wind farm installation tools, a floating offshore wind cable testing rig, and multiple offshore access gangways.

Steve Binney Osbit director commented: “Opening this new facility is a huge milestone for Osbit. We are now able to deliver multiple projects simultaneously, under one roof, and situate ourselves in prime position to meet the increasing demands of the industry.”

Alasdair Kerr, commercial director at Port of Blyth added: “We’re delighted to support Osbit’s continued growth through significant investment in a larger, purpose-built facility at our Bates Clean Energy Terminal.

"Relocating the company to this enhanced site not only enables greater operational capacity but also strengthens the long-standing partnership between Osbit and the Port.

"This collaboration is a great example of how we’re working with key tenants to drive innovation and growth in the offshore energy sector.”

Dave Jones, business funding adviser at UMi, said: “We’ve been able to help Osbit secure the capital needed to scale up its operations and protect high-value roles in the clean energy sector.

"It’s an investment that not only secures Osbit’s long-term ambition but also reinforces the region’s standing as a leader in offshore wind and clean energy innovation.”