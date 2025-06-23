North East Mayor launches bold new standard for employment in the region

A groundbreaking initiative designed to recognise and empower hundreds of employers who lead with fairness, opportunity, and respect, has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shine is a key component of the North East Mayor’s New Deal for North East workers.

Speaking at the launch event, Kim McGuinness, said: “Our mission is to make the North East the home of real opportunity and we can all play our part building that. Shine is how we empower employers of all sizes to improve job quality and celebrate doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too many people in our region still face poor employment conditions, low pay, insecurity, and limited progression. This isn’t just a social issue - it’s an economic one. By supporting good employment practices, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of our region and lead the way in creating a brighter future for the North East."

Clare Williams, Northern Regional Secretary for Unison and Mayor Kim McGuinness.

The Mayor’s New Deal for North East workers aims to boost skills and employment opportunities for local people, helping them get work, stay in work and build their careers.

The Mayor hopes to see more than 300 employers become part of Shine in its first year reaching more than 50,000 working people across the North East.

Clare Williams, Northern Regional Secretary for Unison, said: “There is clear evidence that workplaces who recognise trade unions have better staff engagement. Staff want to be valued for their contribution at work. That is why the Shine pledge is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A serious of roadshows are being held around the region, including Blyth Tall Ship on Thursday, July 10 and Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, July 15. Both events 4pm to 7pm. To sign up, visit events.weareumi.co.uk