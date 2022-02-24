North East housebuilder donates £1,000 to children's charity

Hayley Lynn, Community Fundraising Manager (left) with Barratt Sales Adviser, Claire Armstrong (right) at Blossom Park in Morpeth.

For over 130 years, the NSPCC has been doing vital work to protect children from neglect and abuse, which worryingly increased during the height of the pandemic.

The charity runs Childline, a national helpline with counsellors ready to take calls 24/7 from children and young people under 19 in need.

The £1,000 donation is part of the housebuilder’s monthly community fund initiative, which focuses on supporting organisations that improve the quality of life for those living in the areas close to its developments.

Hayley Lynn, NSPCC community fundraising manager for the North East, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Barratt Developments for their generous donation, which will make a real difference to children and young people in the region.

"It’s free for children to contact Childline, but costs around £4 for our counsellors to answer each call, so this amazing donation could help us offer support to 250 young people around the UK when they need us most.”

Carl Sobolewski, managing director at Barratt Developments North East said: “We felt the NSPCC were incredibly deserving of our support this month and we’re pleased we can help them for their commendable work to protect vulnerable children across the North East.

“We hope that our donation will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does and encourage other organisations to support good causes like the NSPCC.”

For more information about NSPCC, visit: http://www.nspcc.org.uk.