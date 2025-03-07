North East Housebuilder Celebrates International Women’s Day

Newcastle-based Persimmon Homes has gathered team members together to mark International Women’s Day. With only around 15% of the construction industry being female, Persimmon has been working to champion the many varied roles available in housebuilding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although certain vocations within the sector see a much more balanced gender split, it is some of the roles based on construction sites that have proved more challenging to address.

Over recent years Persimmon has been working with its network of Apprentice Managers in particular to promote the opportunities available to women, with their Target 50 initiative successfully recruiting 50 female apprentices in construction-focused roles in one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this week also being Women in Construction Week, the housebuilder has been promoting the stories of women within the business to help inspire others considering their career options.

Staff at Persimmon North East

Persimmon North East Sales Director Debbie Zaben said: “International Women’s Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate female colleagues across the business.

“From building sites right through to planning, it’s great to bring together our successful female colleagues.

“I’ve been in the construction industry for 20 years. Now as Sales Director, it is so inspiring to see the next generation of women supporting each other during their journey in construction. I would encourage any young women to seriously consider a career in our industry.”