North East Housebuilder Celebrates International Women’s Day
Although certain vocations within the sector see a much more balanced gender split, it is some of the roles based on construction sites that have proved more challenging to address.
Over recent years Persimmon has been working with its network of Apprentice Managers in particular to promote the opportunities available to women, with their Target 50 initiative successfully recruiting 50 female apprentices in construction-focused roles in one year.
With this week also being Women in Construction Week, the housebuilder has been promoting the stories of women within the business to help inspire others considering their career options.
Persimmon North East Sales Director Debbie Zaben said: “International Women’s Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate female colleagues across the business.
“From building sites right through to planning, it’s great to bring together our successful female colleagues.
“I’ve been in the construction industry for 20 years. Now as Sales Director, it is so inspiring to see the next generation of women supporting each other during their journey in construction. I would encourage any young women to seriously consider a career in our industry.”