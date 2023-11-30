North East estate agency buys Cramlington competitor after owners decide to retire
Ryedales, which was based in Manor Walks Shopping Centre, has been acquired by Pattinson Estate Agency.
The owners of Ryedales, Geoff and Lynne Stockdale, said in a statement: “It is with regret that after over 35 years we announce our reluctant retirement due to ongoing health issues.
“We would like to reassure our customers (whether sellers or landlords) that they will continue to receive the same high level of service without any inconvenience and disruption.
“We have made the decision to transfer the estate agency business to Pattinson Estate Agency, including all listed properties, ongoing sales and lettings, with effect from December 1, 2023.
“We would like to thank all our loyal customers, past and present, for their support and faith over the decades.”
Pattinson already operates its own branch in Cramlington, located near the shopping centre on Smithy Square. It is one of the firm’s 26 branches in the North East and will become the new point of contact for Ryedales clients.
Managing Director Caroline Pattinson said: “‘Whilst we are sad to see the end of an era with Geoff and Lynne’s retirement, we are more than happy to ensure that this is a smooth transition for their clients.
“Estate agents work together more than people think and we have had a good working relationship with the Ryedales team for a long time.
“Geoff and Lynne have placed a great deal of trust in passing across their clients to us. We wish them all the best in their next chapter.”