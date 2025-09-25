North East environmental firms join forces to boost biodiversity net gain

Two North East-based environmental specialists have teamed up to deliver an end-to-end biodiversity service for developers across the region and beyond.

Biodiverse Consulting, founded in 2019 by Vicki Mordue, has an established national reputation for delivering comprehensive BNG services from net gain assessments and habitat surveying to brokering off-site units and nutrient neutrality solutions.

Now, the consultancy is collaborating with Quantify Ecology, a specialist habitat restoration and monitoring firm established by Peter Robson, who brings 20 years of practical experience to the team.

The collaboration ensures that developers in the North East can access a fully integrated service – from ecological assessments and brokering biodiversity units to the long-term restoration and management of habitat banks.

Peter Robson and Vicki Mordue.

Founder of Biodiverse Consulting, Vicki Mordue, explains: “The biodiversity and planning landscape is changing rapidly, and we’ve always aimed to be one step ahead of what developers and landowners need. Biodiverse Consulting is continually evolving to meet these demands and deliver genuine, realistic habitat banks.

“We launched our Biodiverse Brokering service earlier this year to connect developers with landowners offering off-site biodiversity units. What really sets this offering apart is the expertise of our team, who advise landowners on how to deliver habitat banks that are both economically viable and ecologically sound.

"By doing this, we ensure that the biodiversity units being brokered are genuine, support nature’s restoration, and give developers confidence that their off-site gains will be achieved.

“Partnering with Quantify Ecology means we can move beyond the matchmaking stage to ensure habitat banks are delivered and maintained to the highest ecological standards.

“Peter brings years of hands-on restoration experience to the table and is already helping the team strengthen our technical advice and delivery alongside long-term planning support.”

Peter Robson, founder of Quantify Ecology, added: “Restoring habitats isn’t just about planting wildflowers and hoping for the best. It requires careful design, long-term thinking, and an understanding of what success looks like five, ten, even thirty years down the line.

“I help to translate BNG plans into functioning, resilient habitats that deliver measurable gains and stand up to scrutiny from planning authorities.

“I’m genuinely excited to be working with a forward-thinking consultancy like Biodiverse Consulting that sees the whole picture from planning policy to boots-on-the-ground implementation. Together, we can raise the bar for how habitat restoration is delivered.”

The collaboration is already supporting several major developers across the North of England, helping them meet strict BNG requirements and secure planning approvals on technically complex sites.

Projects include the creation of new habitat banks, detailed restoration planning, and long-term site monitoring, with more schemes in the pipeline as national demand for off-site solutions continues to grow.