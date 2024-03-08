North East coaching goes from strength to strength with the help of the Digital Track programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founder Katie Manasse is no stranger to entrepreneurship, having launched her first business – Polyphony Arts – in 2018. While this artist management and coaching business helps creative minds blossom, Katie was keen to expand her horizons outside of just music.

She says, “I live in Whitley Bay and, after years of remote working, I’m keen to reconnect with my business community. I’m working with a lot of creatives, as well as executives in organisations like trade unions. You have to cater your services to fit the client, as there are profound differences in the challenges people face, depending on their backgrounds. You have to consider differences in power, responsibility, balance, and circumstance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Katie’s efforts to build the Sea and Sky brand, she enrolled in TEDCO Business Support’s Digital Track programme and completed both the leadership and digital marketing modules. These are funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority as part of the Digital Pipeline programme.

TEDCO

Offered exclusively to businesses based in North Tyneside, Newcastle and Northumberland, the short courses consist of a combination of in-person and online marketing workshops.

Katie says, “I was looking for support, and to connect with more people in the local business community. Having been a member of the North Tyneside Business Forum for a while, I knew there was support there.

“A lot of my energy comes from connecting with people, so the courses were great because I got the opportunity to reflect on my own business while connecting with other organisations, most of which were completely different to mine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While far from being a business novice, Katie says even when the information on the course wasn’t new to her, it was still incredibly useful.

“When you're on a course that's run well, by someone who's knowledgeable, even when they're talking about something you already know, you still benefit from hearing that information again.”