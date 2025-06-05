North East businesses are being invited to pump millions of pounds into green projects across the region to offset their own carbon emissions.

A new North East Carbon and Nature Marketplace has now launched, allowing organisations to either purchase carbon credits or invest directly into environmentally-friendly initiatives aimed at boosting biodiversity, restoring natural habitats and reducing emissions.

It is hoped that the scheme, led by North East mayor Kim McGuinness, will result in backing for efforts like retrofitting social housing, planting trees and creating new habitats.

The mayor visited a peatland restoration site in the North Pennines National Landscape – one of the first projects to go live on the online platform.

Paul Leadbitter, Peatland Programme Manager at the North Pennines National Landscape, and North East mayor Kim McGuinness pictured at a peatland restoration area on the border of Teesdale and Weardale. Photo: LDRS.

She said: “What you can see here is a huge opportunity to make a contribution to the natural landscape and also take carbon out of the environment. Too often we overcomplicate these solutions, but here they are working with nature to restore something ancient.

“There is already a huge interest from local businesses in contributing to schemes like this and we want to help them because it is great for the environment and great for our economy as well. This is about investing in local, nature-based solutions that improve the landscape and also decarbonise the environment.”

The marketplace has 10,000 carbon credits available for purchase and a collection of projects seeking a combined £11m worth of investment.

Ms McGuinness said she expected businesses to still be seeking to decarbonise their own activity instead of simply offsetting their emissions.

However, she added: “We want to work with companies to help them decarbonise the work they are doing. But there are processes, particularly around things like construction, where at the moment we don’t have the solutions to make them completely carbon neutral. So schemes like this, the Carbon Marketplace, allows them to offset that carbon locally. Rather than spending money on projects that will never be seen or felt locally or benefit local people, we want businesses to be able to do it here.”

The North Pennines project is looking to fully restore a 530 hectare degraded peatland site in County Durham.

Paul Leadbitter, Peatland Programme Manager at the North Pennines National Landscape, said the scheme is helping to deliver cleaner and more consistent water supplies, as well as locking up carbon that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.

He said: “Most of the restoration work in the last 20 years of being here has been funded by the public purse, the taxpayer. The idea of having corporates or private sector finance come in is quite important because it can help relieve the pressure on the public purse. One of the ways you can do that is by quantifying the carbon benefit and selling carbon credits to a company that wants to offset its carbon footprint.”

Other projects found on the Carbon and Nature Marketplace include initiatives to increase restore natural wetlands around Hadrian’s Wall within the Northumberland National Park.

Businesses will also be able to invest in social value projects, including the North East Community Forest, food redistribution charity FareShare North East and Northumberland Community Energy – an initiative bringing solar power to community buildings across Northumberland.

Full details of the projects seeking investment via the North East Carbon and Nature Marketplace can be found at: https://marketplace.netzeronortheastengland.co.uk/