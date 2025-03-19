North East business owner relaunches fashion brand to take on fast fashion

By Pamela RaeWelsh
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST

Fast fashion is fast-tracking the planet to disaster. One North East entrepreneur has had enough - and is doing something about it.

Gillian Smellie, a champion of circular fashion, is relaunching her brand under a bold new name: Intentional Clothing Ltd.

The rebrand moves beyond just a product line, reflecting Gillian’s broader mission: to repurpose fashion, reduce waste, and keep garments out of landfill.

Unlike many brands that claim sustainability without action, Intentional Clothing Ltd backs up its promises with a fully transparent take-back programme, ensuring no garment ever ends up as waste. Every piece is rescued, reimagined, and given a new life through sustainable techniques like botanical printing.

Intentional Clothing - The Opposite Of Fast Fashion
Intentional Clothing - The Opposite Of Fast Fashion

“It’s time for real change. Repurposing isn’t a ‘trend,’ it’s the only way forward. We’re proving that fashion can be circular, beautiful, and built to last - without greenwashing or false claims.”

Based in the North East, Gillian has built a loyal community of customers who value true transparency and thoughtful consumption. With this relaunch, Intentional Clothing Ltd is set to grow its impact, offering an alternative to the mass-produced, throwaway culture of mainstream fashion.

Website relaunching 20.03.25.

