North East business owner relaunches fashion brand to take on fast fashion
Gillian Smellie, a champion of circular fashion, is relaunching her brand under a bold new name: Intentional Clothing Ltd.
The rebrand moves beyond just a product line, reflecting Gillian’s broader mission: to repurpose fashion, reduce waste, and keep garments out of landfill.
Unlike many brands that claim sustainability without action, Intentional Clothing Ltd backs up its promises with a fully transparent take-back programme, ensuring no garment ever ends up as waste. Every piece is rescued, reimagined, and given a new life through sustainable techniques like botanical printing.
“It’s time for real change. Repurposing isn’t a ‘trend,’ it’s the only way forward. We’re proving that fashion can be circular, beautiful, and built to last - without greenwashing or false claims.”
Based in the North East, Gillian has built a loyal community of customers who value true transparency and thoughtful consumption. With this relaunch, Intentional Clothing Ltd is set to grow its impact, offering an alternative to the mass-produced, throwaway culture of mainstream fashion.
Website relaunching 20.03.25.