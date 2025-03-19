North East business owner relaunches fashion brand to take on fast fashion

Fast fashion is fast-tracking the planet to disaster. One North East entrepreneur has had enough - and is doing something about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian Smellie, a champion of circular fashion, is relaunching her brand under a bold new name: Intentional Clothing Ltd.

The rebrand moves beyond just a product line, reflecting Gillian’s broader mission: to repurpose fashion, reduce waste, and keep garments out of landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike many brands that claim sustainability without action, Intentional Clothing Ltd backs up its promises with a fully transparent take-back programme, ensuring no garment ever ends up as waste. Every piece is rescued, reimagined, and given a new life through sustainable techniques like botanical printing.

Intentional Clothing - The Opposite Of Fast Fashion

“It’s time for real change. Repurposing isn’t a ‘trend,’ it’s the only way forward. We’re proving that fashion can be circular, beautiful, and built to last - without greenwashing or false claims.”

Based in the North East, Gillian has built a loyal community of customers who value true transparency and thoughtful consumption. With this relaunch, Intentional Clothing Ltd is set to grow its impact, offering an alternative to the mass-produced, throwaway culture of mainstream fashion.

Website relaunching 20.03.25.