North East business leader calls for end to Westminster 'soap opera' after Boris Johnson's resignation

The Prime Minister announced he was standing down as Tory party leader today (Thursday, July 7). He will remain as Prime Minister until a new leader is appointed.

North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive John McCabe said the new PM needed to hit the ground running to address economic challenges facing the North East and UK.

"The soap opera of recent months has to end now,” he said.

Tony Danker with Boris Johnson at the CBI's annual conference at Port of Tyne in South Shields last year

"It's time for a new Prime Minister to lead a government with a clear focus on the priorities of North East business.

"We're calling on government to work with us on seizing the opportunities for growth and tackling the difficulties we face as a region.

"The immediate priority is to keep the devolution talks on track and apply a renewed emphasis on levelling up."

CBI Director-General Tony Danker, who welcomed the Prime Minister to the organisation’s conference in South Shields last year, said a replacement should be appointed quickly: “The Prime Minister backed UK business throughout Covid and has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine. He will leave office with our best wishes.

“But we now need the political vacuum to be filled at speed to protect people’s living standards, through action on business confidence, investment and growth.

“Getting the economy growing again has got to be the number one focus for all politicians, and I look forward to working with the government on a plan for a better, brighter economic future for people right across the United Kingdom.”