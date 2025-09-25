An Ashington beautician has been crowned ‘Beauty Therapist of the Year’ as she marked the first anniversary of running her own business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Hansom, founder of Nicola Hansom Beauty, received the accolade at the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 – organised by Oceanic Awards.

Nicola launched her business in October 2024, having worked for several years in the beauty industry. In just twelve months, she has built a loyal client base and a thriving business, located at The Body Bar on Milburn Road, Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been doing beauty for 12 years, and I finally decided it was my time to start my own business,” Nicola revealed

Nicola Hansom, owner of Nicola Hansom Beauty.

"This win within my first year of trading will be the icing on the cake as we celebrate our first business birthday.

"I am incredibly grateful to all my clients and family who have supported me in my dream venture, and a special thanks goes to my husband, Alan, who has been one of my biggest fans.”

These awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of seven categories were announced at a prestigious ceremony in Newcastle’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Sunday, September 21.

One of Nicola’s loyal clients, Julia added: “Nicola really deserves this award. She is an exceptional beauty therapist. She is undoubtedly talented, but what makes her stand out is that she makes everyone feel special.

"I'm so happy she has been recognised for this special award in her first year of running her own business.”