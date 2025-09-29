The winners for the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 have been announced with four crowns going to Northumberland businesses.

These awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which took place on September 21 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the seventh North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 said: “We were overwhelmed by the calibre of entries we received this year.

Sarah and Julie from Northern Skin Co with their award for Skin Clinic of the Year.

"The passion and dedication displayed by the finalists are truly inspiring and reflect the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in the North East. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Among the winners was Northern Skin and Co, based in Hadston, Northumberland who was named Skin Clinic of the Year.

Owner Sarah Hickson commented on the win: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named Skin Clinic of the Year.

"This award is a testament to our dedication and expertise, and to the trust our wonderful clients place in us. We’re so proud to be recognised within the North East beauty industry.”

Further Northumberland winners included: Slaley Hall Hotel in Hexham for Luxury Spa of the Year, Marie Avenue Hairdressing in Bedlington for Hair Salon Client Experience of the Year, and Nicola Hansom Beauty in Ashington who was named Beauty Therapist of the Year.

Across North Tyneside, Terrace Aesthetics in North Shields won in the category of Cosmetic/Aesthetic Clinic of the Year, and Beyond Precision in Whitley Bay won Semi/Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year.