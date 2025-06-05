North East Apprenticeship Awards: Judges praise inspirational apprentices as shortlist revealed
The awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.
This event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a true showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories.
Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.
We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:
● Ashleigh Elliott - North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN
● Ashley Roberts - Apprenticeship Manager - Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service
● Greg Mattinson - Senior People Development Partner - Alfred H Knight
● Alan Wallace - North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN
Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent, and ambition driving apprenticeships in the North East.
Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, June 26th, at Newcastle United Football Club, Newcastle upon Tyne. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner, and award presentations.
The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across the North East, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.
Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.
Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of the apprentices and the businesses championing them!
2025 Finalists:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Dan Heslop, Wessington Cryogenics
Joseph Moore, Alderson Builders
Taylor Chapman, Damian Cronin
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Elliot Cummings, Nexus (Tyne and Wear Transport Executive)
Elysia Kirtley, Northumbrian water
Faye Reid, Sterling Pharma Solutions
Holly Tupling, Livin
Jamie Coates, Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK Ltd
Joe Allan, Gentoo Group Ltd
Martin McKie, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Cameron Crawley, NG Bailey
Rebecca Ball, Newcastle University (Careers Service)
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Becky Willis, Tyneside Home Improvements
Caroline Butcher, Durham Constabulary
Kieron Burn, Nexus
Luke Evans, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Will Preston, Ryder Architecture
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Cameron Larcombe, Gentoo Group
Jackson Gill, Collective Green Energy
Olivia Hastle, Fortify Electrical
Paul Harrison, South Tyneside Council
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Brandon Smith, Wentworth Security & Fire Protection
Curtis Smith, Nissan Motor Manufacturing Ltd
Ethan Carter, NG Bailey
Jake Turner, Stagecoach North East - South Shields Depot
John Tearse, Stagecoach North East - Slatyford Depot
Marc Milner, AEL Automation Ltd
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Chloe Horn, Durham County Council
Kelly Ingoe, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Melissa MacGillivray, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Carys English, Newcastle University
Mollie Sudder, Q9 Cladding Solutions
Sally Forsyth, Mesma
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Alesha Leather, Husquvarna
Jack James, Norton Rose Fulbright
Jake Dinsdale, DXC Technology
Liam Imray, Mesma
Mentor of the Year
Dr Charlotte Patterson, Northumbria University
Elaina Henderson, Northumbria University
Geoff Scott, Keepmoat
Julie Knighton, Durham County Council
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year
Clare Broadfield, Durham County Council
North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Tehya McElvouge, Newcastle College - NCG
SME Employer of the Year
Alpek Polyester UK Ltd
Mesma
Quora Group
Large Employer of the Year
DXC Technology
Egger UK (Hexham)
North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust
Northumberland County Council
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
EDF / Maintenance Operations Engineering Technician (MOET)
Firefighter Apprenticeship Programme, New College Durham
Lifetime
New College Durham
Northumbria University
University of Sunderland
For more details about the event and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.
For any further inquiries or interest in presenting one of our awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]
