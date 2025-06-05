North East Apprenticeship Awards: Judges praise inspirational apprentices as shortlist revealed

We’re thrilled to reveal the finalists for the 3rd annual North East Apprenticeship Awards - a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers, and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.

The awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

This event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a true showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories.

Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.

We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:

● Ashleigh Elliott - North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN

● Ashley Roberts - Apprenticeship Manager - Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service

● Greg Mattinson - Senior People Development Partner - Alfred H Knight

● Alan Wallace - North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network - NEAAN

Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent, and ambition driving apprenticeships in the North East.

Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, June 26th, at Newcastle United Football Club, Newcastle upon Tyne. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner, and award presentations.

The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across the North East, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.

Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.

Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of the apprentices and the businesses championing them!

2025 Finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Dan Heslop, Wessington Cryogenics

Joseph Moore, Alderson Builders

Taylor Chapman, Damian Cronin

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Elliot Cummings, Nexus (Tyne and Wear Transport Executive)

Elysia Kirtley, Northumbrian water

Faye Reid, Sterling Pharma Solutions

Holly Tupling, Livin

Jamie Coates, Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK Ltd

Joe Allan, Gentoo Group Ltd

Martin McKie, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Cameron Crawley, NG Bailey

Rebecca Ball, Newcastle University (Careers Service)

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Becky Willis, Tyneside Home Improvements

Caroline Butcher, Durham Constabulary

Kieron Burn, Nexus

Luke Evans, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Will Preston, Ryder Architecture

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Cameron Larcombe, Gentoo Group

Jackson Gill, Collective Green Energy

Olivia Hastle, Fortify Electrical

Paul Harrison, South Tyneside Council

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Brandon Smith, Wentworth Security & Fire Protection

Curtis Smith, Nissan Motor Manufacturing Ltd

Ethan Carter, NG Bailey

Jake Turner, Stagecoach North East - South Shields Depot

John Tearse, Stagecoach North East - Slatyford Depot

Marc Milner, AEL Automation Ltd

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Chloe Horn, Durham County Council

Kelly Ingoe, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Melissa MacGillivray, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Carys English, Newcastle University

Mollie Sudder, Q9 Cladding Solutions

Sally Forsyth, Mesma

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Alesha Leather, Husquvarna

Jack James, Norton Rose Fulbright

Jake Dinsdale, DXC Technology

Liam Imray, Mesma

Mentor of the Year

Dr Charlotte Patterson, Northumbria University

Elaina Henderson, Northumbria University

Geoff Scott, Keepmoat

Julie Knighton, Durham County Council

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

Clare Broadfield, Durham County Council

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Tehya McElvouge, Newcastle College - NCG

SME Employer of the Year

Alpek Polyester UK Ltd

Mesma

Quora Group

Large Employer of the Year

DXC Technology

Egger UK (Hexham)

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Northumberland County Council

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

EDF / Maintenance Operations Engineering Technician (MOET)

Firefighter Apprenticeship Programme, New College Durham

Lifetime

New College Durham

Northumbria University

University of Sunderland

For more details about the event and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

For any further inquiries or interest in presenting one of our awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]