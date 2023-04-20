North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023 – nominations now open

The Sunderland Echo, South Shields Gazette, Northumberland Gazette and www.newcastleworld.com/ have teamed up with Teesside University to bring you our Inaugural North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

These awards celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

We are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in our region.

NHC National Horizons Centre lab session apprenticeships.

“We want to recognise all of the efforts of the apprenticeship scheme – from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.”

These 2023 awards are being supported by South Tyneside College, North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and New Durham College.

Our winners will be crowned at Newcastle United Football Club on Thursday, July 13, where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, four course meal, entertainment, as well as the awards.

All winners will be announced in the papers on July 20 and on our websites.

Enter the North East Apprenticeship Awards online at www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Nominations are now open and the closing date is midnight Friday, June 9, 2023. For more information contact the Events Team on 07786 060702.

There are 14 categories.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year – Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year – Sponsored by South Tyneside College

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by New Durham College

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Teesside University

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

A word from our sponsor, Teesside University

"Teesside University is committed to enabling the continued growth and success of degree apprenticeships in the region. And it’s for this reason that we are delighted to be a headline sponsor at this years’ North East Apprenticeship Awards.

"Our sponsorship category is Degree Apprentice of the Year, which is particularly significant for Teesside University as a flagship provider of future-focused professional apprenticeships, enriched by international academic excellence in research and innovation and developed in partnership with industry.

"We help individuals and businesses in the north east and beyond to access the necessary skills to secure a more robust and diverse pipeline of work-ready talent that contributes to the growth, as well as the social and cultural success of our local and national economies.

"Putting the apprentice first, we have created inclusive learning pathways that provide the knowledge, experience, and inspiration to become and develop as industry leaders and experts in their respective field. We empower individuals in work to upskill and make a significant contribution to their workplace and enjoy fulfilling future careers.