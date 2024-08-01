Nominations open for Best of Northumberland Awards
Nominations are now open for 13 awards to recognise the achievements of our finest businesses, our community champions and local heroes.
The Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and Banks Group.
Cllr Glen Sanderson, council leader, said the authority was delighted to be involved with the awards.
"We are proud to be supporting the Best of Northumberland Awards which recognises the fantastic work that takes place across our communities.
"These awards combine community with local business, showcasing our community heroes and celebrating all that is great in our region. Aligning with our own vision - a land of great opportunities."
The awards presentation evening will be held at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.
To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk
Closing date is Friday, October 11 at midnight. For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.
Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)
To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-50.
Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)
To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 51+.
Tourism Business of the Year
This award will be presented to the organisation that can demonstrate the most significant contribution to improving the district’s offering as a tourism destination.
New Business of the Year
This award is open to start-up businesses operating for under two years.
Business in the Community Award
This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events. This category is not open to charities, CICs or community focused organisations.
Community Champion/Group of the Year Award (sponsored by Banks Group)
This award celebrates an individual/or group who has made a significant contribution to the community. This award recognises, encourages and rewards that person/or group who is truly making a difference within their community.
Sporting Achievement of the Year
In this award we are recognising the unsung sporting heroes (individual or team) whose teamwork and determination have kept things going.
Unsung Hero Award
The Unsung Hero award will be awarded to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the community. He or she could be a charity or community worker, a teacher a group leader or anyone who sums up the term ‘unsung hero’.
Child of Courage Award
This award will go to a child (age 16 and under) who has shown courage in the face of adversity, such dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience. In up to 650 words, please describe how they have demonstrated an exceptional act of bravery and shown great character or fortitude. Testimonial can be included.
Fundraiser of the Year Award
Charities and CICs will always need support to help raise vital funds for their cause. This award is to recognise those fundraisers who are employed by a charity or CIC.
Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Northumberland County Council)
This award celebrates a person who has been active in the area, either in business or the community for 25 years or more. In up to 650 words, please describe how they have shown outstanding leadership, implemented change or new innovations, inspired and developed others, their achievements in business and how they demonstrate a strong connection to the local economy and communities.
Retail Business of the Year
To recognise any business that puts the Northumberland area on the map as a great place to live and visit.
Environmental Champion Award
As part of the race to Net zero, we want to recognise the businesses who are playing their part by reducing their environmental impact.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.