A popular Greek restaurant in on the market in Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space occupying Niko’s Greek Taberna on Bridge Street is for sale on NE Commercial for an leasehold price of £99,000.

With room for up to 80 covers, the restaurant offers a unique opportunity for aspiring business-owners, located in a prime town centre location, with a good reputation and strong customer base.

This site originally operated as an Italian restaurant until 2018, when the current owners took over serving authentic Greek cuisine.