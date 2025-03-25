Niko's Greek Taberna in Morpeth on market for £99,000 leasehold
A popular Greek restaurant in on the market in Morpeth.
The space occupying Niko’s Greek Taberna on Bridge Street is for sale on NE Commercial for an leasehold price of £99,000.
With room for up to 80 covers, the restaurant offers a unique opportunity for aspiring business-owners, located in a prime town centre location, with a good reputation and strong customer base.
This site originally operated as an Italian restaurant until 2018, when the current owners took over serving authentic Greek cuisine.
