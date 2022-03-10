NHS staff score VIP treatment with Morpeth company
Morpeth-based TMP Wealth Management gave a group of NHS workers the gift of watching a Premier League football game in luxury.
The business handed its executive box over to the staff, who were treated to VIP hospitality, for last Saturday’s match between Newcastle United and Brighton at St James’ Park.
Ten members of staff from several departments were wined and dined ahead of the game and enjoyed the Magpies’ 2-1 victory.
TMP Wealth Management wanted to say thank-you to NHS staff for the incredible efforts they went to across the Covid-19 pandemic.
Claire Finn from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was thrilled to be part of the group, saying: “Everyone had a great time and really appreciated being invited to the box at NUFC. It was a real treat.”
TMP MD Peter Grieves said: “Nobody can truly repay NHS staff for their incredible efforts – not just with Covid-19, but everything they do. But we did want to do something to show our appreciation.”