NFU Mutual makes £6,000 donation to HospiceCare North Northumberland
NFU Mutual agents and staff at the Alnwick agency nominated HospiceCare North Northumberland to receive a donation of more than £6,000.
The rural insurer launched the £1.92m Agency Giving Fund, now in its third year, to help local frontline charities across the country.
It formed part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2022, to help tackle the ongoing effects of the pandemic and assist with recovery.
To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, NFU Mutual’s agents, with over 295 offices nationwide, were given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.
This donation has enabled HospiceCare North Northumberland to cover the average monthly costs for their Hospice at Home service where hospice support workers work in patient’s own homes in north Northumberland.
Last year their Hospice at Home team travelled over 66,000 miles to deliver support to families living in some of the most remote parts of north Northumberland.
Jane Potts, one of the agents at NFU Mutual Alnwick agency: said: “We’re delighted to be able to once again support HospiceCare North Northumberland which is such a worthwhile organisation in our community.”Mike Thornicroft, chief executive of HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “Thank you so much for your recent donation of £6,379 from the NFU National Fund.
"Your generous donation will help ensure that we are able to continue to deliver our vital care to local people living in north Northumberland. It’s only with support such as yours that we are able to make this difference.”