A new Next store and Costa coffee shop is set to open in Alnwick.

The newly-built unit on the Willowburn Retail Park will open on Wednesday, September 3.

Next’s impending arrival in the town was officially announced last December after months of speculation.

It joins M&S, Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food, Starbucks, B&M and Mountain Warehouse on the retail park.

Northumberland Estates, the Duke of Northumberland’s development company, handed over the building for fitting out earlier this summer.

The nearest alternative Next store until now has been 19 miles away in Morpeth.

There is already a Costa store in the town centre.

Both firms have been recruiting staff over recent weeks.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to opening our brand new Costa Coffee store in NEXT at Willowburn Retail Park, Alnwick on the 3rd of September. Our talented team are excited to serve the local community their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee and tasty treats.”