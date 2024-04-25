Newcastle’s Chippindale Hire & Sales Celebrates 75 Years of Growth and Service Excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 1949 by Wilfred Chippindale with a humble investment of £100, the company has evolved from its modest beginnings in Leeds to emerge as one of the most influential players and employers in the UK construction sector.

From its inception as a small enterprise operating from Wilfred Chippindale's residence, primarily dealing in concrete and scaffolding sales, the company has undergone remarkable growth and transformation. With the inclusion of Wilfred's sons, Brian and Gordon, in 1955, followed by the pivotal involvement of his grandsons, Nigel and Peter Chippindale, the company expanded its footprint across the North of the country opening eight depots, spearheading its rise to prominence in the industry.

Reflecting on the journey, Peter Chippindale, Joint Managing Director, emphasises: "Our commitment to family values and service excellence in the region, has remained unwavering throughout the decades, serving as the cornerstone of our business ethos.

Chippendale team celebrates 75 years of success

“As we gear up to celebrate our Diamond Anniversary, plans are underway to mark the occasion in grand style. An expansive company-wide celebration is set for April, recognising the invaluable contributions of longstanding employees, some of whom have dedicated more than 30 years to the company.”

Over the past 75 years, Chippindale Hire & Sales has consistently embraced innovation and customer-centricity, pioneering advancements in technology and service delivery. Noteworthy milestones include outfitting its entire truck fleet with radio phones in 1972 and pioneering the adoption of computer systems in 1982.

Today, Chippindale Hire & Sales stands as a beacon of innovation and service excellence, boasting a network of eight depots strategically positioned across the northern region of the UK. Continual investments in technology and partnerships with industry-leading brands like Atlas Copco, Volvo, BOMAG, Stihl, Belle, Mecalac, and Epiroc underscore the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.

Looking ahead, the company remains steadfast in its pursuit of growth and sustainability, especially now it is part of the AER Rents group. Following Peter and Nigel’s retirement at the end of this month, new Managing Director Paul Blake is now fully leading the team, with over 40 year’s experience and exciting plans for the future; including multimillion pound expansion initiatives, the integration of e-commerce platforms and bolstering its equipment offerings.

Paul Blake, Managing Director, adds: "Our focus on sustainability and innovation remains a core focus, as we strive for ISO 45001 accreditation at all depots within the next 12 months.

“As we embark on the next chapter, the fundamental values laid down by Wilfred Chippindale 75 years ago continue to guide our path. Grounded in an unwavering dedication to delivering quality equipment and unparalleled service, we are primed to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with confidence and resilience.”