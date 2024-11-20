Newcastle robotics firm creates fruit-packing robot to help tackle labour shortages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wootzano, the award-winning innovator in robotics and automation, is delighted to announce major milestones in its mission to transform the fresh produce packing industry.

Following a highly successful expansion into the United States, the company now plans to amplify its international reach and bring its pioneering technology to markets across the globe. This new growth phase will be partly funded through a Crowdcube crowdfunding campaign, offering supporters and investors a unique opportunity to join Wootzano in reshaping the fresh produce sector.

Founded five years ago by CEO Dr Atif Syed, Wootzano has swiftly gained industry prominence and holds over 30 patents, including one for its revolutionary “embedded electronic skin” technology.

This groundbreaking feature is integrated into Avarai, Wootzano’s flagship robot, which expertly handles delicate produce without bruising or damage by precisely adjusting its grip based on real-time sensory feedback. This innovation is particularly vital for fresh produce packaging, where gentle handling is essential to reduce waste and maintain quality.

The world's first commercially available fruit packing robot

About Wootzano

Founded in 2019, Wootzano specialises in developing advanced robotic systems for fresh produce handling. At the heart of Wootzano’s technology is Avarai, a robotic solution equipped with electronic skin and AI-powered vision systems that enable it to handle delicate produce with precision. With over 30 patents and international expansion underway, Wootzano continues to lead the industry in innovative automation solutions.

Expansion into the United States

Wootzano marked a significant achievement in 2023 by entering the U.S. market, beginning in California’s Central Valley, the nation’s largest grape-producing region. This move builds on Wootzano’s robust U.K. presence and proven performance, where its technology has been widely adopted. The Central Valley, often referred to as the “food basket” of the U.S., is a natural fit for Avarai, and Wootzano is committed to supporting the region’s agricultural sector. Avarai’s first deployment in the U.S. will focus on grape packing, a demanding and delicate task in which Avarai excels.

Dr Syed recently told The Grocer, “Starting from Central Valley, we are aiming to expand to other states in the U.S. But as Central Valley is the food basket of the U.S., having Avarai in this unique area is very fitting. We have exceptional demand for Avarai in the region, and we are expecting a significant increase in sales.”

Technology Transforming Packing Lines

AVARAI’s AI-driven capabilities and state-of-the-art computer vision technology have enabled Wootzano to deliver impressive results for its customers. In addition to expertly handling soft produce, Avarai can adapt and improve its performance over time, reducing the need for human labour by up to 60% on a punnet packing line. Wootzano’s advanced automation also brings a 30% cost reduction per line, streamlining operations while ensuring quality control and efficiency. This unique technology addresses critical labour shortages in produce packing, helping companies to meet demand with greater effectiveness.

U.K. Success and Recent Recognition

In addition to its recent U.S. expansion, Wootzano has cemented its reputation in the U.K. market, and was recently recognised as ‘North East Business of the Year’ at the 2024 North East Business Awards sponsored by Sage. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Wootzano’s contributions to innovation, job creation, and regional growth, with the company’s expanding team playing a vital role in its success. Wootzano’s headquarters in the North East has become a hub for technological advancement, attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

Crowdcube Campaign and Future Growth

To support its ambitious global expansion goals, Wootzano has launched a Crowdcube crowdfunding campaign. This campaign offers investors the chance to participate in the company’s growth journey and support a robotics pioneer at the forefront of agri-tech. With the funds raised, Wootzano plans to accelerate its expansion in key global markets, introduce further advancements in its robotic technologies, and extend Avarai’s reach into new regions.

Wootzano’s success highlights the potential of technology to address global challenges in the food supply chain, such as labour shortages and efficiency in fresh produce handling. With a robust intellectual property portfolio, a growing team, and proven solutions, Wootzano is perfectly positioned for continued growth and innovation.