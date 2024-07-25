Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle Building Society has become the first organisation in the North East – and the first building society anywhere in the UK – to become an accredited Living Pension employer.

The Living Pension is a new Living Wage Foundation accreditation for employers who want to help workers boost their pension pots.

As an early adopter of Living Pension its commitment will see all new colleagues who join the organisation after 1st April, 2024 receive a default level of pension that is aligned to the Living Pension standards (5% colleague contribution and 7% Society contribution). Existing colleagues will also be advised on how to increase their contribution in line with the standard if they wish to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...