The six-month project, which is a £1.7million investment, is expected to be completed in early 2024. It will see a fully refurbished and extended facility for passengers to enjoy prior to boarding their aircraft.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share our plans for our brand new Aspire lounge.

“This development is testament to our long-standing, and collaborative, partnership with Aspire and we are very much looking forward to passengers experiencing the final product.

An artist's impression of how the upgraded executive lounge will look.

“As the North East’s largest airport, we are committed to providing the best possible passenger experience and this development forms an important part of a multi-million-pound investment in the security search area and departure lounge food and beverage facilities ahead of the summer 2024 season.”

The newly refurbished executive lounge has been meticulously designed in collaboration with award-winning commercial interior designers DV8 Designs. It will be able to accommodate more than 100 additional passengers and will have three product tiers on offer – Aspire, Aspire Premium and Aspire Business.

The new offering of three tiers within one lounge for the first time will create an additional 17 long-term jobs.

Food and beverage will be available across all product tiers as well as convenient charging facilities, high speed internet, digital newspapers and the latest magazines, plus HD television and flight screens.

Graham Allen (Head of Lounges UK&I), Roxanne McKale (Lounge Manager), David Collyer (Director of Executive Lounges UK&I).

Aspire Business will benefit from exclusive self-service food and beverage options and bespoke private and open working spaces targeted to the business traveller.

Aspire Premium will launch a luxury fully hosted table service product akin to a high-end restaurant, with freshly prepared meals and dedicated staff.

David Collyer, Aspire Lounge director UK&I, said: “We are delighted that Newcastle International Airport has again selected Aspire as its lounge provider.

