Newcastle International Airport has been revealed as among the top performers when it comes to sustainability.

It achieved a record score of 99 per cent in the 2023 GRESB Infrastructure Assessment – it is ranked third in the world amongst participating airports and, as a result, it has achieved ‘Sector Leader’ status.

GRESB is an industry-led organisation that collects, scores and independently benchmarks business environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

The airport was reviewed against a strict ESG framework that looks at how an organisation manages risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and governance issues.

The assessment looked at the airport’s policies and leadership, risk management, stakeholder engagement, sustainability activities and ambitions, customer experience, employee well-being and health and safety.

It was recognised for its recently released annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, its Noise Action Plan and Net Zero 2035 roadmap. Other significant activity included the procurement of 100 per cent renewable electricity and the launch of its solar farm.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Newcastle International Airport, said: “It is fantastic news to be credited with ‘Sector Leader’ status for our ESG performance.

“Over recent years, we have made great strides towards our ambitious sustainability and environmental targets, including to become Net Zero Carbon by the year 2035, and this has been reflected in our consistently strong performance in our GRESB scores year on year.

“This year sees our highest ever score and it is credit to all of the excellent work that is on-going in departments across the business.”