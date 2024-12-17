Newcastle firm creates tiny Christmas tree to showcase cutting-edge technology

A Newcastle-based manufacturing company has created a Christmas tree so tiny it could fit on the tip of a nail. Measuring just 200 microns wide – about the same as a human hair – the miniature tree has been made by Microbritt to highlight its advanced micromilling technology.

Microbritt specialises in producing intricate, highly accurate components from materials like silicon and glass, which are used in sectors such as medical diagnostics, space exploration, and quantum systems.

Dr Carl Dale, CEO of Microbritt, said the project was both festive and a demonstration of the company’s capabilities: “This tiny Christmas tree is our way of marking the season while demonstrating the precision and innovation we’re bringing to industries like medical technology, semiconductors, and quantum technologies.

“It’s a fun project, but it also highlights how microfabrication is transforming industries and solving major challenges. Even something as small as this tree illustrates the immense potential of our technology.”

The 200-Micron Wide Tree

The same micromilling techniques used to create the tiny tree are applied in developing components such as microfluidic sensors, which are critical in diagnostic testing.

Microbritt has had a standout year, securing a European patent for its micromilling process and expanding its operations to meet growing demand for its expertise.

The Christmas tree, though created in the spirit of the season, is a clever way of showcasing how Microbritt’s precision engineering is playing a role in solving some of the most complex challenges across science and technology.