Newcastle Building Society North Shields YMCA planned view at the new branch.

Newcastle Building Society is engaging with its customers in the area to ensure a smooth transition from its current Bedford Street branch, which will close when the new branch opens, just a short walk away.

It is working with YMCA North Tyneside to open a branch inside their vibrant community building on Church Way, adding to the range of facilities already on offer.

Despite the national trend of bank branch closures, Newcastle Building Society has continued to invest in its branch network by improving and increasing its number of branches across the region.

Over recent years, it has opened branches in new locations by sharing space with community organisations.

As part of the collaboration with YMCA North Tyneside, the new branch will occupy a prime position within the YMCA building, which includes a gym, café, office space and supported accommodation. The charity also operates a popular day nursery in the building next door.

The society’s investment will see the creation of new community rooms for its members and local people to use, private meeting spaces and a welcoming branch area, next to the front entrance, offering a full range of services.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to share our plans to move to a better branch in North Shields, which will be fit for the future and appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“YMCA North Tyneside is a fantastic organisation and their team do an amazing job of supporting people across our communities, so the opportunity to work with them and open a new branch makes perfect sense.

“In our view, leaving our high streets without proper access to face-to-face financial services is simply not acceptable and it’s time for some new thinking and greater commitment to support our communities and high streets.”

Dean Titterton, chief executive at YMCA North Tyneside, said: “We’ve been near-neighbours of Newcastle Building Society for many years and proudly work together on an ever-growing range of projects.