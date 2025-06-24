Newcastle Building Society announces opening date for its city centre flagship branch and community hub securing the future of accessible financial services in the city centre

One of the most famous spots in Newcastle city centre will be transformed on July 7 when Newcastle Building Society opens the doors at Monument.

Situated on the corner of Grainger Street, the Society’s new Grade II listed home in Newcastle has undergone a significant refurbishment over the past two years.

The Society says its investment in the city demonstrates a commitment to the financial future of people and communities across the region. As well as a welcoming branch offering financial services for all, all five floors of the 200-year-old building are being brought back to life for use by businesses, charities and civic groups to help the city and wider region thrive.

For those who remember it as the former home of retailer French Connection or the iconic Geordie Jeans, the transformation is striking. The building will feature bold Society branding, vibrant digital screens, and a new accessible entrance, offering a fresh, welcoming face to the Society’s newest location.

Artist's impression of Banking Hall at Newcastle Building Society's Monument branch

Internally, the space will be unrecognisable after a significant refit over all five floors. Work has involved bringing previously unused areas of the historic building back into public use; creating a range of modern, flexible spaces to serve the whole community. The addition of events facilities, meeting spaces and community rooms will enable collaboration which the Society says will serve its partners, charities, businesses, and civic groups.

Investment into Monument is also a vote of confidence in the future of the high street, and a response to the demand for face-to-face financial services. The ground floor branch space will offer the Society's full range of branch services including savings, and accessible, face-to-face mortgage and financial advice. Against a backdrop of more than 6,300 bank branch closures across the UK over the past 10 years, Newcastle Building Society has continued to invest in its branches, growing its network across the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re ready to throw open the doors to Monument and welcome the whole community to our new city centre home – a place for meaningful conversations which will empower the people of the North East to thrive.

“As well as an investment in the bricks and mortar of a building, Monument is an investment in the social and community fabric of our city, which will serve the city’s future for generations to come.

"A historic building reimagined as a vibrant community hub, the work on Monument shows we’re wholly committed to the places where we are present by bringing together partners, charities, and civic and community leaders in a central space, reflecting our ambition as a place-based, purpose-led organisation.

“With a modern branch and a team of almost 20 friendly colleagues at the heart Monument, we’re securing the future of accessible financial services in the city centre and showing what can be achieved when you put customers’ needs first.”

The Society’s current branch on Northumberland Street will remain open until July 5, when all members and colleagues will transfer to Monument.