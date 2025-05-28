Newcastle Airport celebrates major achievements on its journey to become net zero carbon by 2035.

The airport has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, in which its work to create a more sustainable future has been highlighted.

The airport has reduced carbon emissions by 4% between 2023 and 2024, contributing to a total decrease of 34% since 2019, and the site achieved a 40% recycling rate, marking a 5% increase from 2023.

The airport’s solar farm prevented 478 tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere - equivalent to the electricity needed to power 897 homes.

Over 30% of the airport’s vehicles are now fully electric and the introduction of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power non-electric operational vehicles has cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90%.

The airport achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4 status. With only 14% of all participating airports being at this level or higher, this is a clear indication of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

The airport also scored 100% in the annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, only one of two airports in the UK to do so.

The report also highlighted how strong partnerships with business partners have played a key role in supporting sustainability goals.

Last summer a ‘Sustainability Champions’ group was launched – an initiative which brought together the airport’s sustainability team and key commercial and airside operation business partners.

Meeting every two months, the group has delivered a 288% increase in food waste recycling.

Alice Andreasen, chief corporate affairs officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “Our ESG report showcases the fantastic progress we have made across the business to move us closer to our Net Zero goal.

“These results show that we are moving in the right direction to deliver a meaningful, lasting change that not only ensures that we have a sustainable future but also aligns with the cleaner, greener and fairer Net Zero North East ambition of the North East Combined Authority.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Newcastle Airport continues to lead by example in the journey towards a greener future.

“These latest achievements reflect the airport’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and align with our collective ambitions to be a low carbon region.”